State B-C wrestling: Huntley Project, Circle in front in team race

Posted at 11:31 AM, Feb 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-12 13:31:16-05

The Class B-C wrestling tournament returned to First Interstate Arena on Feb. 11.

Huntley Project is cruising in the Class B team scores after the quarterfinal round. Circle leads the Class C race.

For individual weight class brackets, click here. For state wrestling photos from Friday, click here.

Class B-C Team Scores (through quarterfinals)

1. Huntley Project (Worden) 101.0
2. Jefferson (Boulder) 71.5
3. Cut Bank 55.0
4. Glasgow 54.0
5. Three Forks/Ennis 38.5
6. Columbus/Absarokee/Park City 36.5
7. Circle 36.0
8. Choteau 34.5
9. Lincoln County (Eureka) 33.0
10. Anaconda 32.0
11. Colstrip 31.5
12. Fairfield/Augusta 31.0
13. Superior/Alberton 29.5
14. Cascade 29.0
14. Thompson Falls 29.0
16. Fort Benton 26.0
17. Conrad 24.5
17. Simms 24.5
19. Malta/Whitewater 23.0
20. Whitehall/Harrison 22.0
21. Bigfork 21.0
21. Florence-Carlton 21.0
23. Baker 20.5
24. Poplar 19.5
25. Shepherd 16.0
26. Chinook 15.5
27. Broadwater (Townsend) 15.0
27. Red Lodge 15.0
29. Wolf Point 13.0
30. Plains/Hot Springs 11.0
30. St. Ignatius/Charlo 11.0
32. Powder River Co. (Broadus) 8.0
33. Manhattan 5.0
34. Forsyth 4.0
35. Arlee 1.0
36. Chester-Joplin-Inverness 0.0
36. Custer/Hysham 0.0
36. Harlem 0.0
36. Roundup 0.0
36. Valier 0.0
36. White Sulphur Springs 0.0

