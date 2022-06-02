Suspect remains barricaded in home in Missoula's South Hills

UPDATE: 3:49 p.m. - June 2, 2022

MISSOULA - A person remains barricaded inside a home in Missoula's South Hills.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold says the Kalispell SWAT team has arrived in Missoula to assist with the incident on Black Pine Trail.

"These situations are dynamic which require manpower, time, and energy. The ultimate goal is for the situation to be resolved in a safe/ peaceful manner," Arnold stated in a social media post.

The Kalispell SWAT and Missoula County SWAT teams have relieved the Missoula Police Department SWAT team.

This incident started shortly before 10 p.m. on Wednesday and there has "been a strong police presence" in the area since then, according to Arnold.

(third report: 12:03 p.m. - June 2, 2022)

MISSOULA – Law enforcement remains on the scene with a person who is barricaded in a Missoula home.

“This is a tense situation for all involved. Police tactics take time with the goal to resolve the situation in a peaceful manner,” Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold stated in a social media post.

Katie Miller/MTN News

A SWAT team and a Missoula PD negotiator are among those on the scene in the 100 block of Black Pine in the South Hills.

“With evolving situations, details are always changing and the way police respond adapts as incident details are learned or factors on scene change,” Arnold stated.

People are still being asked to avoid the area.

(second report: 8:30 a.m. - June 2, 2022)

MISSOULA - Law enforcement remains on the scene of an incident in Missoula's South Hills.

The Missoula Police Department — including the SWAT team and negotiators — are working an active scene in the 100 block of Black Pine.

Mike Powers/MTN News

MPD spokeswoman Lydia Arnold says the incident which began overnight, now involves a subject who is barricaded inside a home.

Arnold says authorities are continuing to try and make contact with the barricaded person.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

Arnold noted on a social media post that the incident is not a hostage situation and that "the threat is contained within the perimeter."

(first report: 7:08 a.m. - June 2, 2022)

MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department is asking people to avoid a neighborhood in the lower South Hills.

Missoula police spokesperson Lydia Arnold tells MTN News that residents should stay away from the area of the 900 block of Polaris.

MTN News

Arnold would only say there was "an active situation", and the situation has been evolving since last night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.