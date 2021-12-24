Teton Pass ski season is off to a good start

Teton Pass Ski Resort opened on Dec. 17 for the 2021-2022 season.

The ski area — located about 35 miles outside of Choteau — has been blessed with fresh powdery snow every day, allowing for perfect skiing and snowboarding conditions that everyone can enjoy.

“We’ve been seeing new snow almost every day since we’ve been open,” said Charles Hlavac, the resort owner. “It came a little bit later than usual, but once it started it just hasn’t quit”

The snowfall came pretty late this year, but now that it is finally here, Teton Pass is looking forward to having a long, exciting season.

“We usually go until April, like the first or second week” explained Hlavac.

Teton Pass has a couple of events coming up to look forward to, including a New Year’s Party, the Torch Light Parade, and the Jack and Jill Rando Race in March.

Hlavac and the staff encourage everyone to come out and support Montana ski resorts.

“Utilize your local ski hills, that’s what we’re here for. We’re excited to have this much snow and excited to see people come and visit us”

Teton Pass will be open every day through the holidays except on Christmas and will continue into April.