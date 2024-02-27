Watch Jennifer Aniston forget ‘The Rachel’ haircut she made famous in new ad

The idea that one of the stars of “Friends” would forget her character’s iconic 1990s hairstyle seems laughable. But that’s what Jennifer Aniston does in a new Uber Eats ad. In it, the actor is on a film set talking to her real-life hair guru Chris McMillan, who is cutting another actor’s hair into “The Rachel.”

McMillan is responsible for creating this signature style, a layered bob with bangs that so many women tried to imitate back in the mid to late ’90s. In the ad, he tells Aniston he didn’t know Uber Eats carries LolaVie, Aniston’s haircare line, and that he’ll have to remember that.

“Well, you know, they say in order to remember something, you have to forget something else,” Aniston replies, using a new Uber Eats ad campaign line. She then compliments the other woman’s “very cute haircut.”

“That’s like a little shag, I’ve never seen that before,” she says, to the confusion of the other actor, who tries to explain why she should remember the cut that Aniston made famous.

Take a look at the chuckle-worthy spot.

“We’ve come a long way baby,” Aniston posted on Instagram while sharing the commercial, seemingly commenting on her 30-year-old cut and the growing popularity of LolaVie.

It’s all a follow up to Aniston’s Super Bowl commercial for Uber Eats, which also featured with her “Friends” co-star David Schwimmer. In that spot, Aniston once again fails to remember a rather unforgettable fact. In this case, she doesn’t realize that she and Schwimmer know each other and — as pretty much the whole world knows — played love interests for a decade on a massively popular TV show.

You can see that commercial below.

Aniston, 55, also seems to have revived a modified version of the Rachel at the recent SAG Awards on Sunday, where she wore a shoulder-length bob. She was nominated for her role in Apple+’s “The Morning Show.”

