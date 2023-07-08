Ukraine war reaches the 500-day mark with over 9,000 civilian deaths

Saturday marks 500 days since Russia invaded Ukraine, with no end in sight.

More than 9,000 Ukrainian civilians, including over 500 children, have been killed since the war began, according to the United Nations. Over 15,000 people have been injured.

The UN also says nearly six million people have been displaced, while almost eight million have fled to other countries across Europe.

To mark the somber milestone, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video of himself visiting Snake Island on the Black Sea, a site that has become symbolic of the country's resilience and determination.

It's where a group of Ukrainian soldiers delivered a famously defiant response to a threat from a Russian warship.

"Although this is a small piece of land in the middle of our Black Sea, it is a great proof that Ukraine will regain every bit of its territory," Zelenskyy said. "Let the freedom that all our heroes of different times wanted for Ukraine and that must be won right now be a tribute to all those who gave their lives for Ukraine."

Meanwhile, intense battles continued to rage in Ukraine's south and east on Saturday.

In the Ukrainian town of Lyman, officials say Russian shelling killed at least eight people on Saturday and injured 13 others. Ukraine's Interior Ministry said the attack was in a residential area.

