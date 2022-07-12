UPDATE: Missing 65-year-old man found safe

UPDATE: 9:35 a.m. - July 12, 2022

MISSOULA - The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Shane Cummins has been canceled.

Shane has been located and is safe.

The Missoula Police Department thanks everyone for their assistance.

No further information is being released.

(first report: 9:17 a.m. - July 11, 2022)

MISSOULA - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Missoula Police Department for 65-year-old Shane Patrick Cummins.

Cummins is 6'2" tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue tank top and blue jeans.

MPD says Cummins is believed to be driving a green 2000 Chevy Silverado with Montana license plate DFJ528.

MPD states he has suffered from suicidal thoughts in the past as well as alcoholism and has made suicidal statements to his family this evening.

Cummins was last seen leaving a residence in Missoula around 5 p.m. on Monday and may possibly be in the Ravalli County area.

There is strong concern for his welfare.

Anyone with information about Cummins is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at at 406-552-6300 or dial 911.

