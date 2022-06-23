UPDATE: Missing Flathead jet skier located alive

UPDATE: 9:22 a.m. - June 23, 2022

POLSON - The Lake County Sheriff's Office reports a jet skier who was reported missing late Wednesday has been located.

Alec Buckels, 19, was found alive by Two Bear Air in the water near Woods Bay at approximately 9 a.m., according to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell.

(first report: 9:11 a.m. - June 23, 2022)

POLSON - Crews are continuing to search for a jet skier who has been reported missing on Flathead Lake.

Lake County emergency dispatchers received a report of an overdue jet skier in the Lakeside area at approximately 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to Lake County Sherriff Don Bell, Alec Buckels, 19, had been out on a jet ski accompanying others who were on a boat.

The two vessels separated, and Buckels has not been seen or heard from since.

Lake County Search and Rescue, Flathead County Search and Rescue, and Two Bear Air spent the night searching for Buckels.

Buckels — who was operating a newer black/grey Sea Doo, 3-seat jet ski — was last seen in the area between Dayton and Lakeside on the West Shore of Flathead Lake.

Anyone with information about Buckels is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 883-7301.