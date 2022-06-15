UPDATE: Some flood evacuations lifted in Columbia Falls

COLUMBIA FALLS - The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has announced some changes to the evacuations that had been issued on Tuesday.

The evacuations for Rabe Road and Lake Drive in Columbia Falls have been lifted.

However, the roads are open to resident traffic only.

Residents can find the most current information by monitoring the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page.

To date, there is a pre-evacuation notice in place for low-lying areas across Flathead County.

Official evacuation notices have been issued for the following areas:

Leisure Road, Kalispell

Blankenship Road from Blankenship Bridge to the North Fork Road

Additional road closures are also in effect:

North Hill Top Road in Columbia Falls (Open to resident traffic only)

From Steel Bridge Road to Muddy Drive in Kalispell

West Side Hungry Horse Reservoir Road between Mazie Creek and Graves Creek Road

7-mile Upper Whitefish/Stryker Road in the Stillwater State Forest

Evacuations have been lifted in the following areas and roads are open to resident traffic only:

Rabe Road, Columbia Falls

Lake Drive and Bailey Lake Area in Columbia Falls

(second report 12:55 p.m. - June 15, 2022)

COLUMBIA FALLS - Flooding is continuing to hit parts of Northwest Montana on Wednesday.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office reports that North Hill Top Road in Columbia Falls is now closed.

Resident traffic only is being allowed in the area.

Original report: 9:01 p.m. - June 14, 2022

COLUMBIA FALLS - Rising flood waters have prompted an evacuation to be ordered in Northwest Montana.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office reports an evacuation in effect for Lake Drive and Bailey Lane in Columbia Falls.

The Red Cross has opened an emergency shelter for people impacted by the evacuations at Columbia Falls High School.

Red Cross shelters provide meals, a safe place to stay, information and access to other community resources. Everyone is welcome at a Red Cross shelter, and all services are free. No reservations are required. Residents can also request Red Cross services by calling 800-272-6668.

Earlier Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office reported evacuations had been issued for Rabe Road in Columbia Falls and the Leisure Drive area of Kalispell. Additionally, water was reported to be over the road on US Highway 2 between Columbia Falls and Hungry Horse in the Burn Park area.

Precautionary evacuations are in place for low-level areas throughout the Flathead Valley. Residents are urged to monitor water conditions on the National Weather Service website.

