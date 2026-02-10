Chappell Roan leaves talent agency after founder appears in Epstein files

Singer-songwriter Chappell Roan has parted ways with her talent agency, a move that comes amid renewed scrutiny over the release of documents tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a statement posted online, Roan suggested her decision was rooted in principle.

"I hold my teams to the highest of standards and have a duty to protect them as well. No artist, agent or employee should ever be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral values," she said.

Roan did not explicitly reference Epstein, but her announcement came as attention has intensified around newly released Epstein-related records, including emails involving Casey Wasserman, the head of Wasserman, one of the most prominent talent agencies in the industry.

RELATED STORY | Lutnick confirms 2012 boat visit with Epstein amid Senate questioning

According to emails reviewed by The New York Times, Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell once offered to give Wasserman a massage. In another exchange, Wasserman reportedly told Maxwell that he thought of her “all the time.”

The emails date back to the early 2000s, several years before Epstein was first convicted in Florida state charges related to soliciting prostitution from a minor. They were also sent nearly two decades before Maxwell was convicted in federal court on charges including sex trafficking and conspiracy for her role in recruiting and grooming victims for Epstein.

Wasserman previously addressed the fallout of his name being in the Epstein files.

RELATED STORY | Powerful men, including 'Melania' director, dispute Epstein connection after appearing in more files

"I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell, which took place over two decades ago, long before her horrific crimes came to light," Wasserman said in a statement to The New York Times.

He added that he never had a business relationship with Epstein, claiming he only flew on Epstein's plane in 2002 as part of a delegation with the Clinton Foundation.