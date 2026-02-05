Rep. Khanna calls for those who emailed Epstein to testify before House panel

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., is ramping up pressure on those who were communicating with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking on the House floor, Khanna said individuals who exchanged emails with Epstein should be required to appear before the House Oversight Committee.

"They need to answer some basic questions," Khanna said. "Who raped these underage girls from working-class families? What did they see? What did they know? What did they participate in? The American people are frustrated with the rich and powerful getting a different set of justice."

Khanna is a co-author of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which requires the Justice Department to release all federal investigative materials related to Epstein. Millions of documents have been released since the law was signed in late 2025.

The records show that a number of influential figures had contact with Epstein, including President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Association with Epstein is not a crime, and Trump, Clinton and Gates have all said they were unaware of Epstein’s criminal conduct and deny any wrongdoing.

The documents also include communications involving other prominent figures, such as Elon Musk and Steve Bannon. None of the individuals named in the released materials have been charged or accused of crimes related to Epstein, and several have publicly denied any misconduct.

Khanna said he remains concerned about communications that remain partially redacted by the Justice Department. Some emails suggest Epstein offered to connect men with women, though it is unclear whether the recipients knew that some of the women Epstein trafficked were underage.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act states that records should not be withheld or redacted “on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity.” Khanna and supporters argue that numerous redactions remain without the explanations required under the law.

Khanna and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., have requested a meeting with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche to discuss the redactions. It is unclear whether Blanche has agreed to the meeting.