Luigi Mangione in court for pivotal hearing over evidence in his murder trial

Before Luigi Mangione's state trial, in which he is charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, New York Judge Gregory Carro must decide which evidence will be admitted.

During a hearing on Tuesday, Police officer Joseph Dettweiler was on the stand, going second by second through the body-worn camera footage of Mangione's arrest.

Dettweiler, who was one of the two officers initially called to the scene, testified that when he got the call to go to a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, he did not believe he was going to come upon the shooter and even joked about it.

Video footage showed Dettweiler approaching Mangione, who gave him a fake name and ID and told him he was homeless. Detweiler said he knew it was the shooter as soon as Mangione pulled down his mask. Another officer came back to tell him they knew his name was fake.

Mangione then calmly gave them his real name and birth date. When asked by two officers why he gave a false name, he responded "I clearly shouldn't have."

The footage shows that Mangione was then read his Miranda warnings. This goes to an important allegation in the defense's argument that his Fourth Amendment rights were violated during a search of his body.

Officer Dettweiler found a wallet that held what he said was a lot of cash, including foreign currency.

The defense is also trying to exclude the backpack Mangione was carrying from evidence. In the footage, as Mangione is detained, officers open his backpack and begin to go through it without a warrant.

Throughout the day, Mangione appeared calm and engaged, even taking notes during the hearing.