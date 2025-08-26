Owners charged after 21 dogs die at boarding facility in New York

The owners of a dog boarding facility in upstate New York are facing over a dozen charges after 21 dogs died under their care, according to local law enforcement.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said it responded to Anastasia's Acres Dog Boarding in the town of Argyle on Sunday after receiving a report about deceased dogs.

Deputies found 21 dead dogs at the boarding facility and one in need of immediate medical care, who was taken to an emergency veterinarian.

The sheriff's office said the dogs died because the owners of the facility "failed to provide adequate water and ventilation for the animals."

The owners cooperated with the investigation.

As a result, Robert Palulis, 48, and Anastasia Palulis, 38, have each been charged with 22 counts of "overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance" — which is a misdemeanor in the state of New York.

The two were released by law enforcement and will appear in court at a later date, the sheriff's office said.