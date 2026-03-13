Professor killed at Old Dominion University was retired Army officer remembered as 'true hero'

The man who was killed in Thursday's deadly shooting at Old Dominion University in Virginia was identified by the school as Lt. Col Brandon Shah, a retired Army officer and professor of military science at the school.

Police said a gunman opened fire in a campus building around 10:40 a.m., killing Shah and injuring two others. It is being investigated as an act of terrorism, the FBI said. The gunman was also killed.

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Old Dominion University President Brian O. Hemphill identified Shah in a tribute message posted on the school's website, describing him as "a dedicated Monarch, public servant, and true hero."

Shah was a native Virginian from Staunton who enlisted in the army in 2003 as an aviation operations specialist and graduated from ODU in 2007, according to Hemphill.

"He fulfilled his dream to be an Army pilot, flying an AH64 Apache over Iraq, Afghanistan, and Eastern Europe during Operations Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, and Atlantic Resolve," said Hemphill. "Lt. Col. Shah logged more than 1,200 hours, 600 of them on combat missions, in three aircraft. In his last position before joining Old Dominion University, he served as Director of Operations for the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade in Savannah, Georgia, where he oversaw day-to-day operations, training, modernization and long-range plans."

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Shah also had an MBA from the University of Georgia, and an MS in engineering management from the University of Kansas.

Some of his individual awards include the Senior Army Aviator Badge, Combat Action Badge, Parachutist Badge, and Air Assault Badge, according to ODU's website.

"Brandon is an advocate for minority and veteran business education and involvement and holds a variety of accolades including combat heroism awards and diversity and inclusion honors," his ODU alumni profile stated. "Brandon also volunteers his time to support the less fortunate."

Shah returned to ODU as an instructor in the summer of 2022 to lead the Army ROTC Monarch Battalion.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger called Shah a devoted instructor who led a life of service to the country.

"A devoted ROTC instructor, Lt. Col. Shah didn’t just lead a life of service to our country, he taught and led others to follow that path," Spanberger said. "I am grateful for his example, deeply saddened by his death, and praying for his family. Amid this tragedy, I thank the brave students, first responders, and law enforcement officers who responded quickly to today’s horrific attack."

Sen. Louise Lucas, the president pro tempore of Virginia's Senate and a Portsmouth native, said Shah will be "missed terribly" by the Hampton Roads community.

"He was a beloved ROTC leader at ODU in a program he was once enrolled in as a young man," Lucas wrote on X. "He will be missed terribly by our community and our hearts are broken tonight."

This story was originally published by Sarah Hagen with the Scripps News Group station in Norfolk.