FBI ups reward to $100K in search for Nancy Guthrie, shares new details on suspect

Authorities investigating the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie have increased the reward to $100K for any information on her whereabouts or the arrest and conviction of her suspected kidnapper. Guthrie is the mother of "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie.

In a post Thursday on social media, FBI Phoenix also released new identifying details on the suspect, including pictures of a black backpack that's believed to be in their possession.

"The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5’9” - 5’10” tall, with an average build," the statement reads. "In the video, he is wearing a black, 25-liter ‘Ozark Trail Hiker Pack’ backpack. We hope this updated description will help concentrate the public tips we are receiving."

Today, the FBI is increasing its reward up to $100,000 for information leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance.New identifying details about the suspect in the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie have been… pic.twitter.com/GJcx4ra6wX — FBI Phoenix (@FBIPhoenix) February 12, 2026

Authorities say they have collected over 13,000 tips since the search for Guthrie began on Feb. 1 after she was reported missing from her home in southern Arizona. A 24-hour command center has been established with dozens of FBI agents and investigators to manage all of the incoming tips.

Earlier Thursday, the Pima County Sheriff’s Office said it also recovered gloves as part of its investigation into the 84-year-old's disappearance. Investigators are analyzing the gloves to determine whether they match those worn by a masked man seen on surveillance video at Guthrie’s home the morning she was abducted.

FBI Masked individual at Nancy Guthrie's home before her disappearance.

Meanwhile, authorities were seen Thursday putting up a white tent near Guthrie's front door. It's unclear what exactly investigators were doing behind the tent. DNA testing previously confirmed that blood found on the front porch did belong to Guthrie. It's also where the masked man was seen on video.

Savannah Guthrie is holding out hope that her mother will be found. She posted a home video on social media of her mother, with the caption reading: "Our lovely mom. We will never give up on her. Thank you for your prayers and hope."