House Democrats release new Epstein photos showing Trump, Clinton

Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton appear in new photos released by Democrats on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee that are connected to the estate of Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump is shown with several women whose faces are blacked out, as well as in a separate image with Epstein.

House Oversight Committee Donald Trump with Jeffrey Epstein.

Clinton also appears in photos with Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

House Oversight Committee

Both Clinton and Trump had social ties to Epstein at various points, but later distanced themselves from him. Each has said they were unaware of Epstein’s criminal behavior.

Other prominent figures are also included in the latest batch of photos, including Bill Gates, Steve Bannon and Richard Branson.

House Oversight Committee Sir Richard Branson appears with Jeffrey Epstein and another man.

🚨 BREAKING: Oversight Dems received 95,000 new photos from Jeffrey Epstein's estate. These disturbing images raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world.Time to end this White House cover-up. Release the files! pic.twitter.com/nQNIywayb9 — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) December 12, 2025

Rep. Robert Garcia of California, the committee’s ranking Democrat, said the photos were recently turned over to the panel. Garcia said Democrats on the committee are reviewing even more images and plan to release them in the coming days and weeks.

In a statement, Garcia accused the White House and the Justice Department of withholding information related to Epstein’s associates and activities.

“It is time to end this White House cover-up and bring justice to the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and his powerful friends,” Garcia said. “These disturbing photos raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world.”

Garcia called on the Justice Department to release all remaining files related to Epstein, who died by suicide in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

“We will not rest until the American people get the truth,” Garcia said.

The images released on Friday do not provide context or prove that any of the prominent figures knew about Epstein's alleged crimes.

In November, Congress passed a law that mandates the Department of Justice to provide all records related to Epstein within 30 days. The deadline to make the records public is Dec. 19.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.