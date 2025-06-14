'No Kings' protests against President Trump take place across thousands of US cities

Thousands of cities across the U.S. were the site of planned protests against President Donald Trump being promoted as "No Kings Day."

The protests were timed for the same day President Trump will be attending a military parade in Washington, D.C., to mark the Army's 250th anniversary.

Tensions remained high in some cities amid anti-ICE protests that had spread earlier in the week after escalating in the Los Angeles area when President Trump deployed the California National Guard and U.S. Marines to counter them.

The "No Kings" rallies planned in Minnesota were canceled at the request of Gov. Tim Walz over security concerns following the fatal shooting of Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband.

State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were also wounded in the politically motivated shootings targeting the Democratic lawmakers overnight. Minnesota State Police said it found fliers with the words "No Kings" inside the suspect's vehicle.

But the show carried on in other cities, big and small.

In Los Angeles, where protests have been ongoing for a week now, dozens of Marines stood shoulder-to-shoulder in full combat gear with their hands on their rifles, beside other law enforcement, facing protesters around a federal building.

The calm demonstration downtown turned chaotic as police on horseback charged at the crowd, striking some with wood rods and batons as they cleared the street in front of the federal building around 4:30 PT, said The Associated Press.

Officers then fired tear gas and crowd control projectiles at the large group, sending demonstrators, hot dog vendors and passing pedestrians fleeing through the street. Some have since regrouped, ignoring an LAPD dispersal order.

“It was a total 100% over-reaction. We weren’t doing anything but standing around chanting peaceful protest,” said Samantha Edgerton, a 37-year-old bartender.

On the East Coast, famous faces could be seen among protesters in Philadelphia. Martin Luther King III, the eldest son of the famed civil rights leader, said the “No Kings” march was “really is about lifting up community.”