Trump admin threatens $24M funding cut to Colorado over CDL license violations

The Trump administration is threatening to withhold $24 million in federal funds from Colorado, citing what it calls the state’s slow response to violations of federal commercial driver’s license regulations.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Monday that a federal audit found roughly 22% of commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) issued to immigrants in Colorado were granted illegally. He also accused the state of moving too slowly to revoke those licenses.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, said “crossed-wires” caused the problem. He said the state is already working to revoke the licenses and that letters will be sent this week to “CDL holders whose credentials were improperly issued.”

Duffy argued that improperly licensed foreign drivers threaten public safety and warned that the Transportation Department could decertify Colorado’s entire CDL program if action isn’t taken quickly.

“Every day that goes by is another day unqualified, unvetted foreign truckers are jeopardizing the safety of you and your family,” Duffy said in a statement.

The secretary has also warned that other states — including New York, California, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Texas and South Dakota — could face similar funding cuts as part of the Transportation Department’s push to ensure all commercial drivers are properly vetted and licensed.

Earlier this month, the Transportation Department also threatened to shut down nearly 3,000 of truck driving schools and trainers across the U.S. if they don't comply with federal requirements. The agency said a review found that the thousands of government-recognized programs do not comply with minimum requirements and they could be forced to close within 30 days.

An additional 4,000 schools and trainers are also being warned they could face similar action. Together, these facilities represent more than 40% of the nation's 16,000 authorized training providers.

