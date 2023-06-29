VIDEO: Grizzly bears run through neighborhood north of Great Falls

It was quite a sight for people in Ulm on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, as four grizzly bears ran through a neighborhood.

Zach Kingsley shared the video (above) that he shot along Ponderosa Drive.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) sent a bear management specialist to the area to investigate.

FWP confirmed to MTN News that it was a sow grizzly and three cubs, and said that there were no obvious food attractants in the area.

Grizzly Bears in Ulm (photo by Kristen McKamey)

At this point, there are no reports of any direct human encounters with the bears.

Ulm is about 11 miles southwest of Great Falls.