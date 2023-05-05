Video of Trump deposition in rape trial is released

Video of Donald Trump's deposition in his case against author E. Jean Carroll has been released to the public.

"She's accusing me — and so are you — of rape, and it never took place. I will tell you, I made that statement and I said 'Well, it's politically incorrect, she's not my type.' And it's 100% true. She's not my type," Trump said in the video, which was recorded in 2022.

The interviewer asked Trump to confirm the comments he made about stars being able to grab women in a 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape.

"Historically that's true with stars," he said. "If you look over the last million years I guess that's been largely true — not always, but largely true. Unfortunately or fortunately."

"And you consider yourself to be a star?" the interviewer asked.

"I think you can say that, yeah," Trump said.

Trump also misidentifies a black and white photograph of Carroll, saying it's a picture of his second wife, Marla Maples.

Jurors in the case watched the video deposition in court earlier in the week.

Carroll's lawsuit alleges that Trump raped her in a department store fitting room in 1996. As it is a civil suit, Trump won't face jail time if he's convicted. Carroll is seeking a retraction of Trump's statements, and an unknown amount of money.

While Trump initially waived his right to testify, the judge in the case has given Trump until 5 p.m. Sunday to decide whether he will testify in the case.

If Trump does not testify, closing arguments will begin Monday at 10 a.m.

