A brief cool down is on the way

MISSOULA — A few afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible through the northwest corner of the state.

Areas that will see isolated storms develop include Eureka, West Glacier, Kalispell, and Whitefish.

Storms may produce frequent lightning and gusty wind.

Highs Tuesday stay hot!

We are in the 90s through the afternoon hours.

You may also see a little haze on the horizon as wildfire smoke passes over Western Montana from fires to our west.

Wednesday, we top out in the 90s once again, but as a cold front approaches, a few isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible.

Thursday highs will temporarily be knocked down into the mid to upper 80s.

It will be a nice relief from the hot afternoons we have been experiencing, but highs for the end of the week jump right back into the mid to upper 90s through the weekend.

