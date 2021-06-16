Watch
Crews restoring power in Northwest Montana

Posted at 4:51 AM, Jun 16, 2021
FLATHEAD — A storm that moved through the Flathead overnight is the apparent cause of numerous power outages.

Flathead Electric Cooperative reports that almost all of the nearly 900 customers around Whitefish who lost power now have service.

However, about 90 customers in the Echo Lake area, as well as 79 customers in the Woods Bay area on the eastside of Flathead Lake are still without power.

Other sporadic outages are also reported.

Click here for the most up-to-date information on power outages from FEC.

