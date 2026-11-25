MISSOULA — Rain and snow move back into western Montana on Thanksgiving. This could create tricky travel over mountain passes, but we are mostly just expected rain for lower elevations.

An atmospheric river will begin to influence western Montana on Thanksgiving morning, lasting through Saturday. This will bring light valley rain and mountain snow.

Two main periods of precipitation will move through. One on Thanksgiving evening into Black Friday morning, and another Black Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. While a wintry mix is possible at times in some of our lower elevations, especially at night, I think this is mostly going to be rain for a majority of us as temperatures should hover above freezing. The best chance to see some wet snow will be in the Flathead and Mission Valleys, where we have a bit colder air in place already.

Wet snow accumulation up to 4 inches are possible on some of our mountain passes, like Lolo, Lost Trail, and Marias Passes, so use caution traveling home from Thanksgiving dinner.

Total precip could reach around 0.5" to 0.75" in parts of the Bitterroot by Saturday, as the core of the atmospheric river will target this region on Friday and Saturday morning.

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