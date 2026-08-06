Concerning fire weather conditions once again

MISSOULA — Fire weather conditions become elevated over the next couple of days as dry and breezy weather come into the state. In this type of weather at this time of year, new or existing fire could spread rapidly and become more active.

Heavy smoke continues to impact air quality across a large chunk of Montana. Air Quality Alerts are in place west of the Continental Divide. I expect the smoke to stick around for quite a while, even into next week. A series of weak cold fronts from Canada may help clear some of the smoke out of north-central Montana at times.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to 90s over the next couple of days. We will be on a slight cooling trend over the next week until most of us only have highs in the 70s by the end of next week.

There is no precipitation in the forecast until at least the middle of next week, when a trough of low pressure begins to move into the area.

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MONTANA WEATHER ALERTS:

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