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Drying out after Tuesday thunderstorms

Storms will return this weekend
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MTN
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Isolated thunderstorms have once again formed in western Montana this afternoon. After these storms move out of the area tonight, we will be in a drier period though Friday morning before some thunderstorms activity returns to the area to begin the weekend.

Temperatures will also be on the rise during this period. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will cool into the 70s and 80s over the weekend.

Wildfire smoke stays minimal through most of the Bitterroot and Missoula Valleys over the next few days, but slightly thicker smoke over the Mission and Flathead Valleys is possible.

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MONTANA WEATHER ALERTS:

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