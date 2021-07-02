Fire danger concerns remain high for Fourth of July weekend

MISSOULA — Besides a few isolated storms in the southwest, this weekend stays hot and dry.

If you are out and about and here thunder this weekend, head inside until the storm passes.

These will only be isolated through the afternoon hours, so your holiday plans don’t look to be washed out.

Highs this weekend top out in the low to mid 90s, so we stay about 10-15 degrees above average.

Stay hydrated while out and about.

Next week looks to be dry and warm as well.

Highs next week stay in the upper 80s and low 90s throughout Western Montana.

Remember this weekend to play it smart when building campfires and shooting fireworks.

We already have small wildfires burning from lightning strikes, so we want to prevent any new fires this weekend that are human caused.

