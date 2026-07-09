Fire danger moves to "high" as western Montana continues to get hotter and drier

FRIDAY, JULY 10TH: Expect clear skies for most of western Montana with high temperatures warming into the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind gusts in the afternoon will be out of the west at 10 to 20 MPH. A stray thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out over southwest Montana. Light to moderate amounts of wildfire smoke is likely to come in to the state with southwest flow aloft lasting into early next week. This could create hazy skies for the hot weekend.

SATURDAY, JULY 11TH: A pop up shower over northwestern Montana is possible before sunrise. We will be seeing highs reach the low to mid 90s through most of western Montana. Be sure to drink plenty of water if you will be outdoors. We also expect the fire danger to be highest on Saturday with the hot, dry, and breezy conditions. We will be under mostly sunny skies.

SUNDAY, JULY 12TH: Another day of temperatures reaching the low to mid 90s. We will be under partly cloudy skies with dry conditions.

MONDAY, JULY 13TH: Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s for all locations. Isolated thunderstorms will return to southwest Montana in the afternoon and evening. Most areas will be under partly cloudy skies

LONG-RANGE FORECAST: Temperatures will stay much above average next week, but some monsoonal moisture could keep highs just a few degrees cooler than the weekend.

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MONTANA WEATHER ALERTS:

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Missoula Temperature Records Tomorrow:

High: 105 (1973)

Low: 36 (1911)

AVG: 84/51

Kalispell Temperature Records Tomorrow:

High: 102 (1973)

Low: 37 (1967)

AVG: 81/47

Hamilton Temperature Records Tomorrow:

High: 102 (1973)

Low: 41 (1981)

AVG: 83/49

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