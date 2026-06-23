First weekend of Summer to feature widespread rain and mountain snow

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24TH: Enjoy tomorrow while you can, because a prolonged streak of wet and stormy weather is on the horizon. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds stay light, mainly below 10 MPH.

There may be a stray shower over the Bitterroot Valley early in the morning, before sunrise. Isolated thunderstorms will pop over the mountains of southwest Montana in the afternoon, but most areas will remain dry.

THURSDAY, JUNE 25TH: Isolated showers and thunderstorms will pop in the afternoon over western Montana, however temperatures do remain warm in the upper 70s to low 80s.

These storms should remain below severe threshold. But be aware of lightning strikes and brief gusty winds.

FRIDAY, JUNE 26TH: A cold front will move through the area in the morning bringing scattered rain showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms initially. Rain should be on and off throughout the day. High temperatures will only reach the 60s for most areas.

SATURDAY, JUNE 27TH: While there will still be showers around on Saturday, it is looking like we will be in between two storm systems, with the second wave of heavier moisture arriving late Saturday night. It still will be cool and cloudy with highs in the 60s.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST: A center of low pressure moves over the state on Sunday, bringing widespread rain and areas of mountain snow. Snow should remain above 6000 feet.

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MONTANA WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

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Missoula Temperature Records Tomorrow:

High: 97 (1912)

Low: 31 (1901)

AVG: 76/48

Kalispell Temperature Records Tomorrow:

High: 90 (1986)

Low: 29 (1985)

AVG: 73/45

Hamilton Temperature Records Tomorrow:

High: 95 (1990)

Low: 31 (1937)

AVG: 76/46

MTN

MTN