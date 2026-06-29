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Flood Alerts issued as rain continues in western Montana

Flood Warnings valid until Tuesday afternoon
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MTN
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Posted
and last updated

TUESDAY, JUNE 30TH: The storm system is finally out of our region, leaving partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs warming into the upper 60s and low 70s. A few showers and thunderstorms will form around southwestern Montana in the late afternoon and evening. Watch for areas of continued flooding from the weekend and Monday rain.

WATCH HERE:

PM Weather 6/29/26

WEDNESDAY, JULY 1ST:  We continue to get drier across western Montana as the center of low pressure gets a bit further away. Again, we will be tracking isolated showers and a few thunderstorms across southwestern Montana, but most areas stay dry. Highs reach the 70s for most.

THURSDAY, JULY 2ND:  Most areas will be dry under mostly sunny conditions. Highs reach the 70s again.

FRIDAY, JULY 3RD:  Showers and thunderstorms will form east of the divide, but western Montana stays relatively dry. Highs reach the 70s again.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST: Fourth of July Weekend will feature warming temperatures into the 80s with mostly dry conditions.

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MONTANA WEATHER ALERTS:

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Missoula Temperature Records Tomorrow:
High: 102 (2021)
Low: 31 (1949)
AVG: 79/49

Kalispell Temperature Records Tomorrow:
High: 100 (2021)
Low: 33 (1936)
AVG: 76/46

Hamilton Temperature Records Tomorrow:
High: 99 (1990)
Low: 35 (1949)
AVG: 78/47

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