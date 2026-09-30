Getting warmer as October begins

MISSOULA — A few light rain showers and clouds are moving through western Montana this evening. This rain will be very minimal for most lower elevations.

We are expecting another wave of clouds to move through our area on Thursday with highs in the 60s once again. A couple of light rain showers may accompany the cloud cover, but most of us will stay dry.

Clouds will move out by Friday afternoon. This will be the start of a drying and warming trend to last into most of the first half of October. A ridge of high pressure will develop over most of the western United States. This will steer major storm systems away from out area.

Temperatures will be around 10-20 degrees above average for this time of year, Highs will reach the 70s and possible even the 80s at times next week.

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MONTANA WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

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MTN

MTN