Gusty winds expected on Saturday in western Montana

MISSOULA — Very nice fall weather continues today under clear skies and comfortable temperatures. We expect another day of beautiful weather before a cold front arrives om Saturday.

WIth cool temperatures, minimal wind, and clear skies again tomorrow morning, patchy fog is possible in the lower valleys.

A mid-level jet streak will move over northern Montana on Saturday. This will bring stornger winds back to the area, with 30-40 MPH maximum gusts possible. The wind will calm after a surface cold front passes through Saturday night. We do not expect much preciaption with this front, outside of a few light rain showers in northwest Montana.

Next week will begin dry, but a cut-off low moves into the Great Basin region towards the middle of the week. This will bring scattered rain showers and mountain snow back to southwest Montana.

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MONTANA WEATHER ALERTS:

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