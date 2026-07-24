Heat, smoke, and wind over the weekend

MISSOULA — Much above normal temperatures are expected on Saturday across western Montana. Some areas may hit the triple digits in the afternoon. Temperatures will drop about 5 to 10 degrees on Sunday, but will still remain in the 90s.

Before we dive into the forecast, Friday marks the 2 year anniversary of the 2024 windstorm in western Montana causes by severe thunderstorms in the area. This was the event where a 109 mph wind gust was recorded atop Missoula’s Mount Sentinel. The storm left about 44,000 residents across western Montana without power. View photos from the historic storm here.

This weekend will feature critical fire weather conditions around our area. With the hot temperatures, we will also have afternoon wind gusts reaching 20-30 MPH for most locations. Much drier air has come into western Montana as well. The one good thing is that the soil moisture content is above normal for this time of year. Regardless, please avoid burning outdoors if you are able. With Thursday's thunderstorms, we will be watching for new holdover fires caused by lighting strikes.

Wildfire smoke from Washington and Oregon will continue to stream into western Montana with southwesterly flow aloft this weekend. Air quality will range from good to unhealthy for sensitive groups, and there will be a noticeable haze around for almost everybody. There will be less smoke in southwest Montana.

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MONTANA WEATHER ALERTS:

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