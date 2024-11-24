Watch Now
Heavy snow this weekend

Wow! Heavy snow fell across parts of northwest Montana this past weekend. Snow amounts between 10"-to-18" was reported around Eureka, Columbia Falls, Coram, Martin City Hungry Horse, West Glacier and Essex. Snow of 3"-to-7" was reported around Whitefish.

The set up for this heavy snow was a combination of arctic air from Canada colliding with abundant moisture from the Pacific Ocean.

Jen Tanner coram.jpg Jen TannerPhoto by: Coram alecia rae.jpg EurekaPhoto by: Alecia Rae austin ryan.jpg CoramPhoto by: Austin Ryan Elizabeth Bowden.jpg EurekaPhoto by: Elizabeth Bowden Gary paduana.jpg CoramPhoto by: Gary Paduana Glenda Baker.jpg EurekaPhoto by: Glenda Baker Melanie Tucker MccClure Martin City.jpg Martin CityPhoto by: Melanie McClure Rexford Chip Klaiber.jpg RexfordPhoto by: Chip Klaiber tanya blasdel whiteish.jpg WhitefishPhoto by: Tanya Blasdel Cathy Hanson.jpg West GlacierPhoto by: Cathy Hanson Christie Dunn North Fork Road.jpg North Fork RoadPhoto by: Christie Dunn

