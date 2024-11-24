Heavy snow this weekend
Wow! Heavy snow fell across parts of northwest Montana this past weekend. Snow amounts between 10"-to-18" was reported around Eureka, Columbia Falls, Coram, Martin City Hungry Horse, West Glacier and Essex. Snow of 3"-to-7" was reported around Whitefish.
The set up for this heavy snow was a combination of arctic air from Canada colliding with abundant moisture from the Pacific Ocean.
EurekaPhoto by: Alecia Rae CoramPhoto by: Austin Ryan EurekaPhoto by: Elizabeth Bowden CoramPhoto by: Gary Paduana EurekaPhoto by: Glenda Baker Martin CityPhoto by: Melanie McClure RexfordPhoto by: Chip Klaiber WhitefishPhoto by: Tanya Blasdel West GlacierPhoto by: Cathy Hanson North Fork RoadPhoto by: Christie Dunn