Heavy snow slams southwest Montana

A strong low pressure system brought very heavy/wet snow to southwest Montana Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

mike noblin1.jpg 20" near Georgetown LakePhoto by: Mike and Sheila Noblin ardee weiss.jpg 5" of snow in StevensvillePhoto by: Ardee Weiss COLLEEN REILLY.jpg Heavy snow in VictorPhoto by: Colleen Reilly sherry price.jpg 4.5" of snow in StevensvillePhoto by: Sherry Price Jerilyn OBrien.jpg 8" of snow east of FlorencePhoto by: Jerilyn OBrien terrie wasley.jpg 3" of snow in ClintonPhoto by: Terrie Wasley RUTH ANN HUNTER.jpg Heavy snow in CorvallisPhoto by: Ruth Ann Hunter melissa rafferty.jpg Snow in MissoulaPhoto by: Melissa Rafferty Melissa Fryday.jpg Heavy snow in PhilipsburgPhoto by: Melissa Fryday Mike Noblin.jpg 20" of snow near Georgetown LakePhoto by: Mike and Sheila Noblin Misty Blue Eslinger.jpg Broken tree in StevensvillePhoto by: Misty Blue Eslinger Brandon Parret.jpg Heavy snow in PhilipsburgPhoto by: Brandon Parret Daphne Felker.jpg Florence, MTPhoto by: Daphne Felker Nick Matthias.jpg Trees down in StevensvillePhoto by: Nick Matthias

20" near Georgetown LakeMike and Sheila Noblin
5" of snow in StevensvilleArdee Weiss
Heavy snow in VictorColleen Reilly
4.5" of snow in StevensvilleSherry Price
8" of snow east of FlorenceJerilyn OBrien
3" of snow in ClintonTerrie Wasley
Heavy snow in CorvallisRuth Ann Hunter
Snow in MissoulaMelissa Rafferty
Heavy snow in PhilipsburgMelissa Fryday
20" of snow near Georgetown LakeMike and Sheila Noblin
Broken tree in StevensvilleMisty Blue Eslinger
Heavy snow in PhilipsburgBrandon Parret
Florence, MTDaphne Felker
Trees down in StevensvilleNick Matthias
