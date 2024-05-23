Heavy snow slams southwest Montana
A strong low pressure system brought very heavy/wet snow to southwest Montana Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
20" near Georgetown LakePhoto by: Mike and Sheila Noblin 5" of snow in StevensvillePhoto by: Ardee Weiss Heavy snow in VictorPhoto by: Colleen Reilly 4.5" of snow in StevensvillePhoto by: Sherry Price 8" of snow east of FlorencePhoto by: Jerilyn OBrien 3" of snow in ClintonPhoto by: Terrie Wasley Heavy snow in CorvallisPhoto by: Ruth Ann Hunter Snow in MissoulaPhoto by: Melissa Rafferty Heavy snow in PhilipsburgPhoto by: Melissa Fryday 20" of snow near Georgetown LakePhoto by: Mike and Sheila Noblin Broken tree in StevensvillePhoto by: Misty Blue Eslinger Heavy snow in PhilipsburgPhoto by: Brandon Parret Florence, MTPhoto by: Daphne Felker Trees down in StevensvillePhoto by: Nick Matthias