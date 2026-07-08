Highs temperatures expected to reach mid 90s over the weekend

THURSDAY, JULY 9TH: Thursday will be dry, mostly sunny, and breezy. The UV Index is expected to reach very high levels in the afternoon. High temperatures reach the mid 80s. Afternoon wind gusts will be around 10-20 MPH out of the west.

FRIDAY, JULY 10TH: Expect clear skies with high temperatures warming into the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind gusts in the afternoon will be out of the west at 10 to 20 MPH. A stray thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out.

SATURDAY, JULY 11TH: We will be seeing highs reach the low to mid 90s through most of western Montana. Be sure to drink plenty of water if you will be outdoors. We also expect the fire danger to be highest on Saturday with the hot, dry, and breezy conditions. We will be under mostly sunny skies.

SUNDAY, JULY 12TH: Another day of temperatures reaching the low to mid 90s. Isolated thunderstorms return to southwest Montana. We will be under partly cloudy skies.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST: Temperatures will stay much above average next week, but some monsoonal moisture could keep highs just a few degrees cooler than the weekend

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MONTANA WEATHER ALERTS:

MTN

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Missoula Temperature Records Tomorrow:

High: 102 (1939)

Low: 38 (1911)

AVG: 83/51

Kalispell Temperature Records Tomorrow:

High: 96 (2017)

Low: 37 (2004)

AVG: 80/47

Hamilton Temperature Records Tomorrow:

High: 100 (1985)

Low: 38 (1981)

AVG: 82/49

MTN

MTN