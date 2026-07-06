Hottest temperatures of the year so far coming up later this week

TUESDAY, JULY 7TH: Most of western Montana will remain dry, but there will be the chance for isolated to scattered thunderstorms east of the divide. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 80s to low 90s.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 8TH: A weak cold front will bring isolated thunderstorms back to the forecast. Afternoon wind gusts will reach 10-20 MPH for most of western Montana. With hot temperatures, relatively dry air, and gusty winds, expect fire weather conditions to increase. Highs will reach the 80s.

THURSDAY, JULY 9TH: Thursday will be dry. mostly sunny, and breezy. Again, expect fire danger to be increased. Afternoon temperatures reach the low to mid 80s. Afternoon wind gusts will be around 10-20 MPH out of the west.

FRIDAY, JULY 10TH: Expect clear skies with high temperatures warming into the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind gusts in the afternoon will be out of the west at 10 to 20 MPH.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST: The weekend will feature highs across the state ranging from the low 90s in the west to about 110 degrees in the east.

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MONTANA WEATHER ALERTS:

MTN

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Missoula Temperature Records Tomorrow:

High: 100 (2017)

Low: 31 (1971)

AVG: 82/50

Kalispell Temperature Records Tomorrow:

High: 98 (2017)

Low: 31 (1971)

AVG: 78/47

Hamilton Temperature Records Tomorrow:

High: 102 (2007)

Low: 31 (1971)

AVG: 81/49

MTN

MTN