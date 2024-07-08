At least 1 dead as Hurricane Beryl slams Texas with ferocious wind and rain

Hurricane Beryl is blamed for at least one death as it unleashes heavy rain and strong wind across Texas.

The hurricane made landfall as a Category 1 storm early Monday. The National Weather Service said the hurricane was packing sustained winds of 80 miles per hour when it reached land near Matagorda, Texas.

The hurricane has since moved over the Houston area. That's where the Harris County Sheriff said a tree fell on a house, killing a 53-year-old man who was riding out the storm with his family. His wife and children were not injured, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on X.

As conditions across the state continue to deteriorate, more customers continue to lose power. Approximately 2 million customers are without power as of 9:30 a.m. CT, according to PowerOutage.us.

The National Hurricane Center said there is continuing danger of “life-threatening storm surge inundation,” from Mesquite Bay to Sabine Pass, which are along the Texas Coast.

Flash and urban flooding is expected Monday across parts of the middle and upper Texas Gulf Coast, and Eastern Texas, NHC said.

Strong rip currents will also create life-threatening conditions on beaches through Tuesday, NHC said.

Residents in affected areas are urged to follow local advisories.

Before Beryl made landfall, officials across the state's coastal counties issued voluntary evacuation orders and urged Fourth of July tourists still lingering along the beaches to leave as soon as possible.

Judge Matt Sebesta of Brazoria County had warned residents and others along the coast and in the path of the storm that once winds reached 40 mph or above, emergency workers would shelter in place and people would be on their own without access to emergency services during that time.

"An ambulance is not going to get out until the storm has passed," Sebesta said.

By noon Monday, Hurricane Beryl is expected to move north of Houston.

Throughout the rest of the week, projections show the storm will move up through the mid-central Mississippi River Valley, and by Wednesday and Thursday, it will reach the Toledo, Ohio, area as a tropical depression.

