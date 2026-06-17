It was a beautifully breezy Wednesday, nice weather continues this week

THURSDAY, JUNE 18TH: The wind will be much lighter, blowing between 5 to 10 MPH out of the west in the valleys of western Montana.

A wave of isolated showers and thunderstorms will impact north-central Montana, making it as far west as the Continental Divide. Our area should remain dry under mostly sunny skies.

FRIDAY, JUNE 19TH: It's the first day of the Zootown Music Festival in Missoula and it will be a gorgeous day! Expect dry conditions with highs in the 80s under partly to mostly sunny skies.

SATURDAY, JUNE 20TH: It will continue to be dry and warm into the early afternoon, but a bit of monsoonal moisture will begin to make its way into the state by the mid to late afternoon and evening. We do not expect a washout, only isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly in southwest Montana. There will be more areas with dry weather than areas with rain.

FATHER'S DAY: Dad is really going to like this forecast. Most areas will e dry under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s. There may be a few afternoon pop-up thunderstorms in the Glacier Park area.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST: IThe beginning half of next week looks to remain dry, sunny, and warm.

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MONTANA WEATHER ALERTS:

MTN

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Missoula Temperature Records Tomorrow:

High: 97 (2003)

Low: 31 (1960)

AVG: 73/47

Kalispell Temperature Records Tomorrow:

High: 94 (2003)

Low: 31 (1960)

AVG: 71/44

Hamilton Temperature Records Tomorrow:

High: 98 (2003)

Low: 32 (2004)

AVG: 73/46

MTN

MTN