Light rain and clouds making western Montana slightly cooler

WEDNESDAY, JULY 15TH: Cloud cover will decrease throughout the day. Pop up showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon, but will mostly stay near the Continental Divide. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 80s and low 90s.

THURSDAY, JULY 16TH: Expect skies to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. A stray shower or storm is possible in our area.

FRIDAY, JULY 17TH: Another wave of monsoonal moisture enters the state that will develop into showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs reach the 80s and low 90s.

SATURDAY, JULY 18TH: Thunderstorms will be concentrated to southwestern Montana in the afternoon. Highs reach the 90s under mostly sunny skies. Wind gusts will reach around 10-20 MPH in the afternoon.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST: Warmer than normal temperatures stick around next week, but clouds and daily chances for showers and thunderstorms persist.

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MONTANA WEATHER ALERTS:

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Missoula Temperature Records Tomorrow:

High: 103 (2007)

Low: 39 (1988)

AVG: 86/52

Kalispell Temperature Records Tomorrow:

High: 96 (2007)

Low: 38 (1913)

AVG: 83/48

Hamilton Temperature Records Tomorrow:

High: 100 (2007)

Low: 38 (1988)

AVG: 85/50

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