Localized smoke impacts with hot and dry weather

MISSOULA — As we enter a brief dry period across the west, fire activity is increasing in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana. This will result in light to moderate smoke impacting portions of western Montana over the next couple days. Air quality could degrade to "unhealthy for sensitive groups"

High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to 90s Thursday and Friday. A cool down into the upper 70s to low 80s will occur over the weekend.

Sunny skies and hot temperatures will dominate the forecast through Friday afternoon. By then, isolated thunderstorms will return to our area. Cloud cover will increases into Saturday with more rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny conditions return on Sunday.

——————————————————————————————————————————

MONTANA WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

——————————————————————————————————————————

MTN

MTN