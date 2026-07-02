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Montana's drought improves after late-June storm

23% decrease in land area experiencing moderate to extreme drought
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MTN
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Posted

FRIDAY, JULY 3RD:  Showers and thunderstorms will form east of the divide. Western Montana could see a stray shower or thunderstorms pop up, but we will mainly be under mostly sunny conditions. Highs reach the 70s and low 80s.

INDEPENDENCE DAY:  The Fourth of July looks dry and warm in western Montana. Highs should reach the low 80s under mostly clear skies.

SUNDAY, JULY 5TH:  Another sunny and warm day is expected. Highs will reach the upper 80s.

MONDAY, JULY 6TH:  The day will start off mostly sunny. Highs reach the mid to uppers before afternoon thunderstorms pop over southwest Montana and move northeast through the evening.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST: Temperatures in the 80s stick around for most of next week. Some storminess will return towards the end of the week.

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MONTANA WEATHER ALERTS:

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Missoula Temperature Records Tomorrow:
High: 98 (2021)
Low: 30 (1901)
AVG: 80/49

Kalispell Temperature Records Tomorrow:
High: 97 (2015)
Low: 30 (1999)
AVG: 77/46

Hamilton Temperature Records Tomorrow:
High: 99 (2013)
Low: 33 (1901)
AVG: 80/48

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