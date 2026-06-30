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Most river levels to drop during the week as storm system moves away

Southwest Montana rivers may see a slight increase in water due to snowmelt
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MTN
Joey River Levels Snapshot.png
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Posted
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WEDNESDAY, JULY 1ST:  We continue to get drier across western Montana as the center of low pressure gets a bit further away. Again, we will be tracking isolated showers and a few thunderstorms across southwestern Montana, but most areas stay dry for a majority of the day. Highs reach the 70s for most.

WATCH HERE:

PM Weather 6/30/26

THURSDAY, JULY 2ND:  Most areas will be dry under mostly sunny conditions. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Highs reach the 70s again. As temperatures continue to warm, expect a bit of a rise in river levels in southwest Montana. We expect river levels to stay below flood stage.

FRIDAY, JULY 3RD:  Showers and thunderstorms will form east of the divide, but western Montana stays relatively dry. Highs reach the 70s again.

INDEPENDENCE DAY:  The Fourth of July looks dry and warm in western Montana. Highs should reach the low 80s under mostly clear skies.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST: Fourth of July Weekend will feature warming temperatures into the 80s with mostly clear conditions. We stay mostly dry and warm through next week.

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MONTANA WEATHER ALERTS:

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Missoula Temperature Records Tomorrow:
High: 100 (1924)
Low: 27 (1901)
AVG: 79/49

Kalispell Temperature Records Tomorrow:
High: 96 (2021)
Low: 35 (1970)
AVG: 76/46

Hamilton Temperature Records Tomorrow:
High: 99 (2013)
Low: 36 (1931)
AVG: 78/47

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