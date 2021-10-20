Mostly dry Thursday and Friday afternoons, rain returns Friday night

MISSOULA — A mostly dry Thursday is in store for Western Montana’s forecast, but this will be one of the last dry days we have for a while.

We start off the morning mostly cloudy with skies becoming partly sunny in the afternoon.

There will be a few peeks of sunshine even through Friday morning and afternoon.

Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 50s to the upper 60s!

By Friday night, moisture will move into the forecast and stick around for the weekend.

A system sets up across the Pacific Northwest bringing rounds of rain to Western Montana through the weekend and early next week.

Highs will take a drop to the low 50s.

Rain will be widespread Friday night.

Spotty showers are expected Saturday and Sunday with widespread rain returning for Monday through Wednesday of next week.

Right now, snow levels look to stay in high elevations (mountain peaks).