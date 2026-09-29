October to start warmer than normal for much of the state

MISSOULA — Gusty winds reaching up to 30 MPH, especially in the Flathead Valley, is expected to continue through the rest of this evening. Wind gusts up to 20 MPH may be recorded in the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys.

The wind will decrease tomorrow in the lower elevations, but will continue to be stronger in the surround higher mountains through the rest of this week.

Only an isolated rain shower or two may impact our area over the next few days. We expected predominatly sunny and dry weather for the weekend and through next week.

A ridge of high pressure builds over the region starting this weekend. This will bring high temperatures 10-20 degrees above normal conditions for this time of year. Valley inversions should keep overnight lows on the cooler side, however.

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MONTANA WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

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MTN