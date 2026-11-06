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Pacific storm system to bring just a few weekend showers

Stronger winds expected east of the Continental Divide
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MTN
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Clouds a just a few showers are moving through western Montana this evening. We do expect another round of morning fog to develop on Saturday with valley inversion still in place. We will remain on the drier side on Saturday due to high pressure overhead.

A weak storm system moves in on Sunday. This will bring clouds and isolated rain and snow showers mainly near and north of Missoula. It will be a bit breezy in some locations as the inversions break. Peak wind gusts should reach around 20 MPH on Sunday afternoon. It will be much windier east of the Continental Divide.

It is still looking likely for ridge of high pressure to build over the western United States next week. That would lead to warmer afternoon temperatures and morning valley inversions setting back up.

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MONTANA WEATHER ALERTS:

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