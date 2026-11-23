MISSOULA — This week begins dry. But significant changes are coming on Thanksgiving Day when an atmospheric river moves overhead. We are expecting valley rain and mountain snow with this event.

A temporary ridge of high pressure will be over our area on Tuesday and Wednesday. Normally, a ridge means warmer temperatures, but I am more confident in inversions hanging around, which would lead to morning fog in the valleys and temperatures in the 30s and low 40s.

This pattern begins to break down on Thursday (Thanksgiving) when a wave of moisture is trnasported in from the Pacific via the jet stream. Temperatures will hover in the 30s and low 40s in the lower elevations with this setup, which would lead to valley rain and mountain snow. However, I cannot rule out a rain/snow mix or wet snow Thanksgiving night or the morning of Black Friday.

This storm would cause some higher elevation roads to be snow covered and slick after Thanksgiving dinner, especially mountain passes.

East of the divide, I expect a strong wind event Thanksgiving night into Black Friday. Winds may gust up to 80 MPH near the Rocky Mountain Front. This would create dangerous travel conditions in this portion of the state as well.

Models are not in agreement in how long this atmospheric river will stick around. Some move it out on Black Friday, others keep it around until next week. I will continue to monitor changes and keep you updated.

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MONTANA WEATHER ALERTS:

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