MISSOULA — We are under a ridge of high pressure through Wednesday. This will keep weak valley inversion locked in and lead to patchy morning fog. High temperatures will reach the low 40s.

This pattern begins to break down on Thursday (Thanksgiving) when a wave of moisture is transported in from the Pacific via the jet stream. Temperatures will hover in the 30s and low 40s in the lower elevations with this setup, which would lead to valley rain and mountain snow. However, I cannot rule out a rain/snow mix or wet snow Thanksgiving night or the morning of Black Friday.

This storm would cause some higher elevation roads to be slick after Thanksgiving dinner, especially mountain passes.

East of the divide, I expect a strong wind event Thanksgiving night into Black Friday. Winds may gust up to 80 MPH near the Rocky Mountain Front. This would create dangerous travel conditions in this portion of the state as well.

The infl;uences of this weather system will last through Saturday, with the plume of moisture looking to wobble further south after the holiday.

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MONTANA WEATHER ALERTS:

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