Rainstorm moves out Friday night

MISSOULA — We have had a soggy Friday so far. Rain will begin to move out early this evening, giving way to clearing skies by tomorrow morning. Lower elevation fog is expected due to the excess moisture.

The weekend will be much drier with only a few passing clouds. High temperatures reach the low 50s, while lows dip to the 20s.

Another storm systems looks to be arriving around the early and middle parts of next week to bring another round of rain and snow to western and central Montana. Exact details are still be worked out, but expect another round of light rain and mountain snow on Tuesday.

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MONTANA WEATHER ALERTS:

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