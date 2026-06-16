Strong winds whipping through western Montana

MISSOULA — Hello to everyone in western Montana! I am very happy to join the KPAX team as your new evening meteorologist! I am no stranger to Montana, as I was previously the morning meteorologist at KTVH in Helena! We usually track stronger winds east of the Continental Divide more often than here, but I brought them with me today (sorry about that)! Hopefully I will have nicer weather to tell you about in the future! I'm excited to talk all about the weather from the the high peaks of Glacier National Park all the way to the Bitterroot Valley and everywhere in between!

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17TH: The wind will calm down tomorrow for most of western Montana. Gusts in the afternoon will reach around 10 to 20 MPH out of the northwest.

Low temperatures will dip into the upper 40s to low 50s for most, a little cooler than last night due to less cloud cover.

High temperatures will be a bit cooler after the passage of a cold front today. Most areas will reach the 70s under mostly sunny skies.

One or two rain showers may pop over the Continental Divide, but everywhere else remains dry.

THURSDAY, JUNE 18TH: The wind will be much lighter, blowing between 5 to 10 MPH out of the west in the valleys of western Montana.

A wave of isolated showers and thunderstorms will impact north-central Montana, making it as far west as the Continental Divide. Our area should remain dry under mostly sunny skies.

FRIDAY, JUNE 19TH: It's the first day of the Zootown Music Festival in Missoula and it will be a gorgeous day! Expect dry conditions with highs in the 80s under partly to mostly sunny skies.

SATURDAY, JUNE 20TH: It will continue to be dry and warm into the early afternoon, but a bit of monsoonal moisture will begin to make its way into the state by the mid to late afternoon and evening. We do not expect a washout, only isolated showers and thunderstorms. There will be more areas will dry weather than areas with rain.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST: Isolated showers and storms will stick around on Sunday, but the beginning half of next week looks to remain dry, sunny, and warm.

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MONTANA WEATHER ALERTS:

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Missoula Temperature Records Tomorrow:

High: 96 (1961)

Low: 33 (1975)

AVG: 73/47

Kalispell Temperature Records Tomorrow:

High: 93 (1961)

Low: 33 (1954)

AVG: 71/44

Hamilton Temperature Records Tomorrow:

High: 96 (1961)

Low: 31 (1949)

AVG: 73/45

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