Watch Now
Weather

Stunning display of the Aurora Monday night

The northern lights put on quite a show last night. Check out the photo gallery from across western Montana.

ninepipes jen reum.jpg NinepipesPhoto by: Jen Reum kayla boogerd.jpg PolsonPhoto by: Kayla Boogerd Brian Page Seeley Lake.jpg Seeley LakePhoto by: Brian Page cassie pearson- florence.jpg FlorencePhoto by: Cassie Pearson chris fleury.jpg Rocky BoyPhoto by: Chris Fleury dawn riviere.jpg BigforkPhoto by: Dawn Riviere heidi erner - drummond.jpg DrummondPhoto by: Heidi Erner jessie armstrong.jpg PinnaclePhoto by: Jessie Armstrong joseph may polson.jpg PolsonPhoto by: Joseph May Josh Barker.jpg StevensvillePhoto by: Josh Barker kat barwikowski.jpg ApgarPhoto by: Kat Barwikowski kristina scott.jpg SuperiorPhoto by: Kristina Scott Laurel Scott - Lake County.jpg Lake CountyPhoto by: Laurel Scott Linda Niles - Seeley Lake.jpg Seeley LakePhoto by: Linda Niles lisa sickles plains.jpg PlainsPhoto by: Lisa Sickles nita orion - missoula.jpg MissoulaPhoto by: Nita Orion suzy lindsay-moore somers.jpg SomersPhoto by: Suzy Lindsay-Moore trinity jean - kalispell.jpg KalispellPhoto by: Trinity Jean Amanda Beauchamp.jpg Photo by: Amanda Beauchamp ashley olson Frenchtown.jpg FrenchtownPhoto by: Ashley Olson brodie verworn.jpg Photo by: Brodie Verworn coral maxwell darby.jpg DarbyPhoto by: Coral Maxwell dawn bush.jpg Photo by: Dawn Bush jackie Johnson Kalispell.jpg KalispellPhoto by: Jackie Johnson Janet Ferkovich Columbia Falls.jpg Columbia FallsPhoto by: Janet Ferkovich jenna morgan kalispell.jpg KalispellPhoto by: Jenna Morgan jessica peterson plains.jpg PlainsPhoto by: Jessica Peterson karen cameron Helena.jpg HelenaPhoto by: Karen Cameron Keith and Joanette Joiner - Hot Springs.jpg Hot SpringsPhoto by: Keith and Joanette Joiner
 Kristi Simpson - Missoula.jpg MissoulaPhoto by: Kristi Simpson marcus chrstiansen.jpg SydneyPhoto by: Marcus Christianson mindy johnson cox.jpg Photo by: Mindy Johnson Cox miranda long charlo.jpg CharloPhoto by: Miranda Long rachel freeman.jpg Photo by: Rachel Freeman trinity jean - kalispell.jpg KalispellPhoto by: Trinity Jean

Stunning display of the Aurora Monday night

close-gallery
  • ninepipes jen reum.jpg
  • kayla boogerd.jpg
  • Brian Page Seeley Lake.jpg
  • cassie pearson- florence.jpg
  • chris fleury.jpg
  • dawn riviere.jpg
  • heidi erner - drummond.jpg
  • jessie armstrong.jpg
  • joseph may polson.jpg
  • Josh Barker.jpg
  • kat barwikowski.jpg
  • kristina scott.jpg
  • Laurel Scott - Lake County.jpg
  • Linda Niles - Seeley Lake.jpg
  • lisa sickles plains.jpg
  • nita orion - missoula.jpg
  • suzy lindsay-moore somers.jpg
  • trinity jean - kalispell.jpg
  • Amanda Beauchamp.jpg
  • ashley olson Frenchtown.jpg
  • brodie verworn.jpg
  • coral maxwell darby.jpg
  • dawn bush.jpg
  • jackie Johnson Kalispell.jpg
  • Janet Ferkovich Columbia Falls.jpg
  • jenna morgan kalispell.jpg
  • jessica peterson plains.jpg
  • karen cameron Helena.jpg
  • Keith and Joanette Joiner - Hot Springs.jpg
  • Kristi Simpson - Missoula.jpg
  • marcus chrstiansen.jpg
  • mindy johnson cox.jpg
  • miranda long charlo.jpg
  • rachel freeman.jpg
  • trinity jean - kalispell.jpg

Share

NinepipesJen Reum
PolsonKayla Boogerd
Seeley LakeBrian Page
FlorenceCassie Pearson
Rocky BoyChris Fleury
BigforkDawn Riviere
DrummondHeidi Erner
PinnacleJessie Armstrong
PolsonJoseph May
StevensvilleJosh Barker
ApgarKat Barwikowski
SuperiorKristina Scott
Lake CountyLaurel Scott
Seeley LakeLinda Niles
PlainsLisa Sickles
MissoulaNita Orion
SomersSuzy Lindsay-Moore
KalispellTrinity Jean
Amanda Beauchamp
FrenchtownAshley Olson
Brodie Verworn
DarbyCoral Maxwell
Dawn Bush
KalispellJackie Johnson
Columbia FallsJanet Ferkovich
KalispellJenna Morgan
PlainsJessica Peterson
HelenaKaren Cameron
Hot SpringsKeith and Joanette Joiner
MissoulaKristi Simpson
SydneyMarcus Christianson
Mindy Johnson Cox
CharloMiranda Long
Rachel Freeman
KalispellTrinity Jean
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next