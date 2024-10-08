Stunning display of the Aurora Monday night
The northern lights put on quite a show last night. Check out the photo gallery from across western Montana.
NinepipesPhoto by: Jen Reum PolsonPhoto by: Kayla Boogerd Seeley LakePhoto by: Brian Page FlorencePhoto by: Cassie Pearson Rocky BoyPhoto by: Chris Fleury BigforkPhoto by: Dawn Riviere DrummondPhoto by: Heidi Erner PinnaclePhoto by: Jessie Armstrong PolsonPhoto by: Joseph May StevensvillePhoto by: Josh Barker ApgarPhoto by: Kat Barwikowski SuperiorPhoto by: Kristina Scott Lake CountyPhoto by: Laurel Scott Seeley LakePhoto by: Linda Niles PlainsPhoto by: Lisa Sickles MissoulaPhoto by: Nita Orion SomersPhoto by: Suzy Lindsay-Moore KalispellPhoto by: Trinity Jean Photo by: Amanda Beauchamp FrenchtownPhoto by: Ashley Olson Photo by: Brodie Verworn DarbyPhoto by: Coral Maxwell Photo by: Dawn Bush KalispellPhoto by: Jackie Johnson Columbia FallsPhoto by: Janet Ferkovich KalispellPhoto by: Jenna Morgan PlainsPhoto by: Jessica Peterson HelenaPhoto by: Karen Cameron Hot SpringsPhoto by: Keith and Joanette Joiner
MissoulaPhoto by: Kristi Simpson SydneyPhoto by: Marcus Christianson Photo by: Mindy Johnson Cox CharloPhoto by: Miranda Long Photo by: Rachel Freeman KalispellPhoto by: Trinity Jean
MissoulaPhoto by: Kristi Simpson SydneyPhoto by: Marcus Christianson Photo by: Mindy Johnson Cox CharloPhoto by: Miranda Long Photo by: Rachel Freeman KalispellPhoto by: Trinity Jean