Summer-like high temperatures to begin October

MISSOULA — Today is the final day of seasonable weather before we begin to warm up on Friday. High temperatures will generally run 10 to 20 degrees above normal through most of western Montana through at least the end of next week.

October is the start of the new water year. The 2025/26 water year featured above normal precipitation totals for most of western Montana, but below average snow due to the very warm winter. We are not going to be off to a great start to the new water year.

A ridge of high pressure is beginning to build over the western United States. This is the pattern that brings unusually warm and dry weather to areas it is impacting. Outside of a few very weak disturbances "riding the ridge", we do not expect any meaningful storm systems through about the first half of the month.

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MONTANA WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

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MTN

MTN